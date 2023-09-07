POTSDAM — A public hearing on local law changes that lay out legal repercussions for illegal cannabis sales in the village drew one comment from the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce director.
The change would add up to a $500 fine or up to 15 days in jail for each day of illegal operation, in addition to any state charges. It adds that the village can seek injunctive relief “to prevent continued violation of this article.” The full text is available from the village offices.
Looking at what would be the new definition of a cannabis business, Chamber Vice President Allison Carney said, “my concern is when we’re talking about fines and potential jail time, so far in our experience those people selling illegally are not licensed in New York state, so none of that code would affect them.”
“It’s good to have these as part of our cannabis law, but I’m not sure it’s going to hit the problem we’re seeing,” she said, having earlier applauded the village board, police department and code enforcement office for coming up with the proposed law changes.
Police Chief Michael P. Ames said cracking down on unlicensed operation is within the state Office of Cannabis Management’s purview.
“That’s what we’d run into this summer … they were charged under the new cannabis section (of penal law) for possession violations and sale violations,” he said. “We can charge New York state law as it stands for illegal sale and possession.”
Deputy Mayor Steven J. Warr compared cannabis enforcement to alcohol sales enforcement.
“Based on past experience with the ABC laws (Alcoholic Beverage Control), if you don’t have a license and you’re reported to New York state, they act on it quite quickly in conjunction with everything else going on,” he said. “If you sell out the back of a bar (for off-premises consumption) … they revoke your license for 30 days for the first offense, it’s a $10,000 fine and they revoke it forever after that.”
Announcing the proposed local law change during the village board’s August meeting, code enforcement officer Lisa A. Newby called the proposal a “joint effort between (Police) Chief Michael Ames, the police department, and myself to give the village more enforcement ability when dealing with all these illegal shops.”
On June 29, local police and county sheriff’s deputies raided and shut down two Potsdam shops for selling cannabis without a New York state license. They were Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco at 63 Market St. and Ash Exotics at 1 Market St., which is now closed for good.
Newby told trustees that Legends Dream went in front of the village planning board earlier in August and received site plan approval for the store. However, The Highest Peak dispensary at 25 Market St., anticipated to open in the near future, will preclude Legends Dream from selling cannabis at its current location. New York state cannabis regulations say two cannabis stores can’t operate within 1,000 feet of each other. Legends Dream could potentially reopen legally, as long as they don’t sell marijuana.
Newby also said the recent moratorium on New York state granting pot shop licenses won’t affect the Highest Peak store at 25 Market because it had been licensed prior to the moratorium date.
“I don’t know what the time frame was, but I believe (The Highest Peak) got their certificate of occupancy prior to that moratorium,” she said.
Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco was one of seven unlicensed pot shops in St. Lawrence County that were raided and shut down on June 29. Police said they seized 23.5 grams of psilocybin, 29 ounces of cannabis flower, 1,386 grams of cannabis concentrates and 7,689 flavored nicotine vapes. Psilocybin is an active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, which are illegal at both the state and federal levels. The Food and Drug Administration outlaws flavored nicotine vapes.
Newby said she sent the Legends Dream owners information about compliance.
“I sent him three different village codes to look over before he opens back up just to make sure he knows what’s in compliance,” she said, adding that if they begin selling pot again “they’re definitely an illegal operation, so they can get shut down.”
Newby said Ash Exotics is out of business. She said the property owner’s agent “confirmed they’re no longer renting there and will be in this week to get all the merchandise out.”
Police said when that store was raided, they seized 3.5 pounds of cannabis, 1,224 grams of concentrated cannabis, 5,283 nicotine flavored vapes and $6,883 cash. Arrested was Musa Munir Abdulmalei Al Bahri, 25, Syracuse. He was charged with allegedly selling cannabis products to people younger than 21 years old.
