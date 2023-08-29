SLFCU members vote down merger

The ballot sent by St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union to its membership on a proposed merger with SeaComm Federal Credit Union. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — A merger between St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union and SeaComm Federal Credit Union will not move forward following a member vote.

A meeting of the SLFCU membership was held Monday night at the Best Western University Inn, Canton, where final ballot votes were cast to decide the fate of the proposed merger.

