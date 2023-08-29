CANTON — A merger between St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union and SeaComm Federal Credit Union will not move forward following a member vote.
A meeting of the SLFCU membership was held Monday night at the Best Western University Inn, Canton, where final ballot votes were cast to decide the fate of the proposed merger.
SLFCU CEO Todd Mashaw said that out of the 3,451 votes cast, only 1,023 were in favor of the proposed merger.
The merger between the two credit unions was touted as a way to compete with a larger credit union moving into the area, increase services provided to members and allow for growth. If the merger went through, none of the six SLFCU branches would close and its 52 employees would have been safe from cuts.
However, the merger had received backlash on social media. Signs asking people to vote against it have been put up throughout Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County.
In a statement released Tuesday morning, SLFCU said it still believes merging with SeaComm “was the right move at this time.”
“The credit union industry is rapidly changing which puts smaller credit unions, like ours, in a tougher position to compete and survive. This is something we have stated throughout this process. That fact does not change because the merger was voted down,” the release stated. “At this time we will continue as St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union being there for your financial needs. Thank You for your continued membership. We wish SeaComm much success and look forward to a continued great relationship with them.”
