THREE MILE BAY — A local developer hopes to start construction early next month on a proposed events center along waterfront property on Route 12E.
Watertown resident Kurtis Bennett plans to build the 12,000-square-foot events center to host weddings, parties, business meetings, conferences and other events.
The project also includes small cottages that would house guests for the events.
“We’re ready to go,” Mr. Bennett said, adding that he hopes to begin work by April 1.
On Thursday, Mr. Bennett asked the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to increase a $112,500 loan to $250,000 after he failed to secure funding from another source.
The JCIDA board approved the 20-year, 6% loan. The JCIDA approved the original loan in September.
He had planned to start work last fall. Construction materials are being stored in his in-laws’s garage, he told the JCIDA board.
He’s reducing construction costs by getting the project finished in six months, not 12.
Called Sally Port View, the $8.4 million project also would include five cabins and maintained pathways on the nearly 58 acres of cleared farmland at 7828 Route 12E, on the Lake Ontario side of the road and not far from Jack’s Diner.
Mr. Bennett hopes to turn Three Mile Bay into a tourist destination like Sackets Harbor and Clayton.
Board member W. Edward Walldroff said he drives by the site every day and always thought it should be developed.
“I think it’s a gem,” he said.
Stressing a need for a wedding facility in the area, Mr. Walldroff envisions the events center as a tourists’ destination that brings people from outside of the area like the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel does for Clayton.
The area’s wedding industry does a booming business, he said, with weddings booked 18 months in advance at the Clayton hotel. More than 100 couples get married at Boldt Castle during the season.
The businessman is arranging $5 million in bank financing for the project. The property already has been purchased for $625,000.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.