Events venue planned on shore of Three Mile Bay nets $250K loan

Sign for the hamlet of Three Mile Bay on NY-12E on April 21, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

THREE MILE BAY — A local developer hopes to start construction early next month on a proposed events center along waterfront property on Route 12E.

Watertown resident Kurtis Bennett plans to build the 12,000-square-foot events center to host weddings, parties, business meetings, conferences and other events.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.