WATERTOWN — An unidentified company is eyeing renovations to a deteriorating building at the Watertown Center for Business and Industry for use as warehouse space.
The WIC board on Tuesday morning learned that the prospect is in the early stages of talking to William J. Soluri, the industrial center’s site manager, about possibly rehabbing the 37,000-square-foot vacant building and leasing it.
The project would depend on the cost of renovating Building D, which would need “major repairs,” Mr. Soluri said. The building needs a new roof, some cosmetic exterior work and the addition of offices and restrooms.
“I’m talking to them today to get a better grasp on what they’re thinking,” he said.
Mr. Soluri said he doesn’t know the company or what they do, but it’s from outside of the area. The company is working with other economic development agencies.
All he knows is that the company is in need of warehousing space and was told the industrial center had available space, he said.
The WIC operates a small business incubator in the sprawling complex in the former site of New York Air Brake, 800 Starbuck Ave.
Building D has been vacant for several years. Jain Irrigation, which manufactures micro-irrigation systems, was the last tenant to use the space for warehousing.
Three years ago, Jain Irrigation constructed 35,000 square feet of warehouse space in another part of the industrial center, Building A, with the help of a $60,000 Empire State Development grant rather than renovating Building D. At that time, it would have cost $2.5 million.
Also on Tuesday, the WIC board also discussed Jain Irrigation’s job performance in regards to fulfilling job numbers in relation to the ESD grant. Mr. Soluri said he’s working with the state economic development agency about the company’s economic status during the coronavirus.
The company, one of the original WIC tenants in 1996, currently employs 60 workers in Watertown and has three shifts a day working. It has a five-year lease with the WIC for that space.
“They’re doing well,” Mr. Soluri said.
The WIC board also learned that a company that owed $5,800 in back rent is now fully paid up and moved out of 774 square feet of office space in the industrial center. The WIC filed a money judgment against Acadia Energy Corp., Rochester, to get the company to pay the back rent.
After that company moved out, another tenant in the industrial center, Upstate Construction Services, East Syracuse, signed a lease for that office space.
“It was perfect timing,” Mr. Soluri said. “They needed office space so the timing was perfect.”
Upstate Construction, which does a lot of business with Fort Drum, will have six office workers working out of the space, Mr. Soluri said. The construction company already leased space in the industrial center.
