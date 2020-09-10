WATERTOWN — Local economic development officials have a promising lead for the remaining space in the former Convergys call center that won’t be occupied by the YMCA’s planned community and aquatic center.
Donald C. Alexander, the CEO of the Jefferson County Local Development Corp., said Thursday that an unidentified organization has expressed high interest in the remaining 14,500 square feet of space in the former call center, 146 Arsenal St.
“It looks promising,” he said, declining to comment further because the JCLDC is still talking to the prospect.
Two or three other unidentified entities also have expressed interest in the space, but the one organization that Mr. Alexander specified might be more interested than the others.
Last month, the local development corporation retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co. to find a tenant to either purchase or lease the remaining space in the former call center.
Mr. Alexander said the local development corporation was able to attract the leading prospect for space and not the brokerage firm.
All of the organizations “would be compatible” to the YMCA community center project, he said.
He also said Jefferson Community College was not the prospect for its stalled TechSpace entrepreneurial center. The college received $6.5 million in state funding for the TechSpace center, but has put the project on the back burner, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the news about the 14,500 square feet of space, JCLDC officials are waiting to hear some possible good news about the YMCA’s community center project, which would take up the brunt of the space in the former call center.
The local development corporation has applied for a federal Department of Defense $9 million grant to help finance the nearly $17 million project.
“I don’t want to overstate things, but I think that it would be spectacular for downtown,” he said, adding it would complement other projects that are in the works.
During a meeting on Thursday morning, Mr. Alexander said a meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 16, which would provide more news about the YMCA project.
“I’m not going to go into details,” he said.
His comments come a day after U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer announced he made a personal call to U.S. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper last Friday to lobby his support for the $9 million grant for YMCA community center project.
Sen. Schumer called for the DOD to approve the grant application through the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot grant program.
In his call to the defense secretary, the senator explained the project would provide a year-round community space for Fort Drum’s military families, in addition to bolstering downtown Watertown.
The YMCA project would consist of a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool and several other amenities. The YMCA plans to buy about 60,000 square feet of space in the former call center for $500,000.
