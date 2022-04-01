WATERTOWN — A city public auction of 25 vacant parcels ended not quite how it had been planned on Monday night.
The city sold 18 of the parcels without a hitch but the successful bidder of seven of bidders immediately backed out of transactions, leaving confusion, chaos and some angry bidders.
Local landlord Meira M. Shapiro, who owns several rental properties in Watertown under the business The Triumph, LLC, went to pay City Comptroller James E. Mills with a check for properties.
She asked him about what she was just about to acquire and wanted to see the properties on GPS when she decided that she no longer wanted them. “Apparently, she was unaware of what she was bidding on,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Friday.
That leaves confusion about what should be done about the six properties, tiny slivers and plots of undevelopable land.
And that leaves the City Council to sort out the mess this coming Monday night.
Ms. Shapiro has purchased other properties during property public auctions in the past, so her actions raised some confusion.
“I have no idea what she was up to,” Councilman Patrick J. Hickey said.
In one instance, Ms. Shapiro and local contractor Adam Brown went back and forth bidding against each other for a 35-foot, by 95-foot parcel at 512 Jefferson St.
The bidding began at $500 and Mr. Brown was the high bidder at $5,600, way more than he had probably thought it would take to acquire the parcel.
After the auction, Mr. Brown expressed his displeasure with how much he ended up having to pay for the parcel, which is assessed at $4,500.
Ms. Shapiro joked to Mr. Mills that the city should have been happy that she drove up the price and the city got more for it.
Some bidders wondered whether they were being scammed, considering how the auction ended.
On Monday night, council members will have to figure out what to do. They can hold another auction for the six properties that weren’t auctioned.
They can figure out who the other second highest bidders were and sell them the properties, although Mr. Mills said that could be difficult to do.
And what about the $5,600 high bid that Mr. Adams made for the Jefferson Street property? Should that also be go up for auction once again?
“It’s a council decision,” Mr. Mills said.
The sale of the other 18 properties that were auctioned off will proceed, however. They were auctioned off for $62,400.
The six unsold parcels are: VL Flower Avenue East; M24 Francis Street; VL Haven Street; 39 Wise Street; 40 Wise Street; and VL-6 Rear Wyoming Avenue.
The council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the third-floor council chambers at City Hall, 245 Washington St.
