WATERTOWN — The controversy over a parking area in Thompson Park continued on Monday night with the City Council reversing a previous decision and again allowing the public to park there.
In a 4-1 vote, council members designated the overflow parking area — used for decades primarily by members of the Watertown Golf Club — for all park users once again.
During last fall’s city elections, the city’s relationship with the golf club became a political hot potato after it was discovered that the golf course was encroaching on city parkland, to the chagrin of P.J. Simao, who owns Ives Hill Country Club.
One of the most contentious issues revolved around club members parking on the overflow lot in the park, so council members last December decided to ban the public from using it.
On Monday night, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero voted against the resolution that Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith put on the agenda, saying she believes it would only help one business, the Watertown Golf Club, “and nobody else.” The golf course is owned by developer Michael E. Lundy, who purchased it in 2018.
But Mayor Smith said it was safer for golfers to use the city-owned land than for them to park on the sides of streets at the park.
In addition, Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia said he’s noticed the parking area only gets full when between 20 and 25 golf tournaments are held at the golf course and that they are “huge fundraisers for nonprofit organizations,” so the parking benefits the community, not just the golf course.
The subject was discussed for almost 90 minutes — during three different times during Monday’s meeting.
Harris Drive resident John Doldo III, a long time Ives Hill member, was the only member of the public who spoke against it.
“It’s in the community’s best interest,” he said in urging council members to support Ives Hill.
Mr. Doldo expressed concerns that property values in the neighborhood surrounding Ives Hill would decrease if that golf course ever closed, mentioning that has happened with golf courses in the south.
For more than a year, Mr. Simao, a rival developer of Mr. Lundy, has criticized the city for giving special treatment to the Watertown Golf Club after the series of encroachments were discovered.
To quell the controversy, Mr. Lundy made improvements to another parking lot on his property this spring that golfers now use, although golfers have continued to periodically park on city property.
Before Mr. Lundy completed a survey of the Watertown Golf Club two years ago, it was widely assumed the overflow parking area was owned by the golf club, not the city, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Last week, the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department in Rochester, unanimously affirmed a state Supreme Court ruling that dismissed Mr. Simao’s contention that the city’s lease with Mr. Lundy should be canceled.
“I do believe we’re going to be hit by another lawsuit,” she said.
Mr. Lundy owns holes one through six and 16 to 18 of the course, while the city owns the other nine holes, with the developer leasing the land on which the remaining holes sit.
At Monday’s meeting, council members also determined that the overflow parking area has no negative impact on the environment, although Mr. Simao raised some questions in an email earlier in the day that petroleum from golf carts could have caused an environmental issue.
But Mayor Smith said Monday night that there is no evidence that happened.
