MASSENA — Massena community members are invited to participate in the first public workshop to discuss the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The session is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 31 in room 314 at Massena Central High School. The meeting is in person or via Zoom. Anyone planning to attend via Zoom must preregister at the project website, www.MassenaDRI.com.
The workshop will include a brief overview about the DRI program, including the DRI boundaries, and will provide an opportunity for an interactive discussion about the vision, goals, needs and opportunities for downtown Massena. The information gathered from this workshop will help inform the vision, goals and strategies that will be developed by the Local Planning Committee for the Massena DRI.
During the latest Local Planning Committee meeting, Jaclyn S. Hakes, project manager for the Consultant Team, said in-person and Zoom attendees can take part in interactive polling. Then, participants, including those taking part virtually, will break into small groups for more focused discussions. The meeting will wrap up with a question-and-answer session.
The following night, a “pop-up station” will be set up at the school’s spring production of “High School Musical” to provide more information about the DRI process. Tables will be set up to spread the word about the DRI process and get public input.
The committee is also hoping to schedule student engagement sessions, as well as stakeholder group meetings, which would be small, focused discussions about various topic areas. Local Planning Committee members will be identifying individuals who have a knowledge about that topic area or can share additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.