WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will provide a free webinar on the new state Public Employer Mandatory Emergency Plan requirement at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
On Labor Day, Governor Cuomo signed legislation requiring all public employers to create contingency operations plans to protect public workers in future health emergencies. Jurisdictions with employees represented by a labor union must have a draft completed by Feb. 4, 2021 for submission to those unions and final plans are required to be completed and on file with the municipality by April 1, 2021.
The plan requirements include:
— A list and description of positions and titles considered essential;
— Protocols which will enable non-essential employees to work remotely;
— A description of how work shifts may be staggered to reduce overcrowding;
— Protocols for procuring, storing, and distributing PPE;
— Protocols to prevent the spread of disease if an employee is exposed, symptomatic, or tests positive;
— Protocols for documenting hours and work locations of all employees for contact tracing; and
— Protocols for coordinating with applicable government entities for temporary emergency employee housing.
Developing a meaningful plan that meets these legal requirements can be challenging. In this webinar, Timothy Riecker, partner and principal consultant with Emergency Preparedness Solutions, LLC, will review the legal requirements and provide guidance to help a municipality navigate the planning process to meet these requirements. The webinar will include a Q&A and attendees will receive a free template to support developing this plan.
Register for this free webinar at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i5ONsSaoRVmIXK2HaClCxQ
The New York State Tug Hill Commission is a non-regulatory state agency charged with helping local governments, organizations, and citizens shape the future of the region, especially its environment and economy. The commission uses a grassroots approach to build local capacity and provide technical assistance in land use planning, community development, and natural resource management.
