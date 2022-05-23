MASSENA — The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed projects included in Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative during a public engagement session Thursday night.
The second of three public engagement meetings will be held via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration is required by visiting the project website, www.MassenaDRI.com.
The second public engagement activity is an opportunity to share details of projects that have been proposed for inclusion in the Massena DRI and to solicit initial feedback from the public. A follow-up exercise will also be available to members of the public who wish to provide additional input on proposed projects.
During the recent DRI Local Planning Committee meeting, members pared the list of proposed projects down to 11. Projects were placed in three categories: ready to advance, need more information, or not for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Eighteen initial projects had been submitted for consideration.
The projects that committee members proposed moving forward were the Schine Theater, revitalization of 48 Main St., warehouse rehabilitation, renovation of 94-96 Main St., renovation of the former JJ Newberry building, The Creamery on the corner of Water and Glenn streets, Danforth Park, downtown enhancements, a riverwalk and CORE of the Community Fund.
Although initially listed as needing more information, committee members also agreed to add the creative rehabilitation of the former Massena School of Business.
“This is looking at the IDA (St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency) sponsoring for transformation of the former Massena School of Business site into a courtyard or transitional space that connects the downtown corridor with the riverwalk areas while preserving the historic School of Business facade,” committee member Allison C. Smith said.
She said several evaluations of the property indicated the building could not be rehabilitated, but there was a possibility of saving the street front and creating a picnic area and walkway.
The ultimate design and cost are yet to be determined.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said work on the Newberry building could mesh nicely with work that would be done on the former Massena School of Business.
“As we look for further information on the Massena School of Business, an idea is starting to form about creating that natural alleyway. You should see some of the things communities do with these alleyways, some of the great visions and photos that we’ve seen regarding this,” Mr. Paquin said. “I think this could be really truly transformational for the downtown. I see the Massena School of Business and JJ Newberry as vital projects.”
During last week’s Massena Village Board, Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire encouraged community members to participate in Thursday’s Zoom meeting.
“I can’t tell you how excited I was after the last meeting. I encourage everyone in this room and anyone who’s listening or reads an article, go to this session. When you see the list of projects, you’re really starting to visualize what’s going to be happening. I’m not over-hyping this. I honestly think our DRI could end up being the poster child for DRI. Some of the things that are potentially advancing just will rejuvenate downtown in ways that we haven’t seen in decades. So, it’s pretty cool,” he said.
