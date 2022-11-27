CANTON — The town planning board on Monday night set a tentative date for a public hearing regarding a 5-megawatt solar project on Nickerson Road.
The developer is Forefront Power, San Francisco.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
CANTON — The town planning board on Monday night set a tentative date for a public hearing regarding a 5-megawatt solar project on Nickerson Road.
The developer is Forefront Power, San Francisco.
The project is proposed for a 74-acre parcel that is owned by Derek Sanderson.
It is zoned rural and is in Agricultural District 2.
There are several single-family homes in the area, some agricultural land, a car dealership and a mobile home park.
There are three homes, two on County Route 25 and one on Nickerson Road that abuts the property. There is a single-family home directly across Nickerson Road from the site.
On Monday night the planning board accepted the developer’s Part 1 State Environmental Quality Review Act application.
After accepting the application, the board set a tentative date of Jan. 9 for the public hearing and if they are ready will review the second and third parts of the developer’s environmental review.
If the environmental reviews are received in time, planning board chair Debra Backus said, the board could make a decision on the project that night.
In October, the St. Lawrence County Planning Board rejected the project in a unanimous vote.
County planning staff recommended against accepting the project but also listed conditions that should be met if the plan were approved.
The conditions included that a landscaping plan be submitted for vegetative screening to shield the houses on Counrty Route 25 and Nickerson Road. At the end of the project’s life, the screening should be left because it would be 30 years old.
The utility poles for the site need to be situated so that farm equipment would not be hindered from moving in the area after decommissioning. The applicant should also submit decommissioning plans to the town’s engineer, and cybersecurity assurances need to be made concerning the linkage between the project and the grid.
The town planning board can overrule the county planning board with a majority-plus-one vote.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.