Canton planners set date for solar project hearing

A school bus travels east on Nickerson Road in Canton. A solar array is proposed on farmland on the north side of the road. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The town planning board on Monday night set a tentative date for a public hearing regarding a 5-megawatt solar project on Nickerson Road.

The developer is Forefront Power, San Francisco.

