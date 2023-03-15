Hearing April 11 on cannabis law

The former Olympia Sports store, 7479 Route 11 in Potsdam, may become a cannabis dispensary through a state social equity program. The Town Council on April 11 is holding a public hearing on a local law they’re required to pass before pot shops can open. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The Town Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed local law allowing cannabis retail stores and lounges within the town. The hearing will start at 6:30 p.m. April 11 in the town offices, 18 Elm St.

On Tuesday night, the board unanimously voted to schedule the hearing, with no discussion prior to the vote. After the hearing on April 11, the board will vote to formally codify the bill, which has to pass before any pot shop can open.

