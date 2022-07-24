Public invited to visit Ice Cream Trail in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!
To spotlight the dairy industry product, area ice cream shops are joining the Lewis County Ice Cream Trail organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 7:31 pm
LEWIS COUNTY — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!
To spotlight the dairy industry product, area ice cream shops are joining the Lewis County Ice Cream Trail organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
The extension is looking forward to “supporting the local businesses and promot(ing) the dairy industry,” said Mellisa M. Spence, CCE sustainable agriculture educator.
The public is invited to visit Lewis County ice cream shops, purchase an ice cream product and receive a stamp on the trail map, which is available at any of the stops. When at least six shops have been visited and stamped, the trail map can be left with the last shop or turned in at the CCE office, 7395 East Road, Lowville, by Sept. 5.
“You can enter as many times as you want,” Ms. Spence said, adding that she hopes to “see everyone out on the trail.”
She said this is an enjoyable event for both young and old to “explore Lewis County and see what we have to offer.”
This is the first year the event is being held, and Ms. Spence is hopeful it will continue annually.
There are 14 sweet stops around the county, including the Dairy Industry Building at the Lewis County Fair.
“It is unique we have 14 places for being such a small area” Ms. Spence said.
Stops include:
■ Good Ol’ Wishy’s, 9779 Route 812, Croghan
■ Treats and Tiques, 44028 Route 3, Natural Bridge
■ Natural Bridge Family Ice Cream, 7388 Turin Road, Lowville
■ Old Mill Ice Cream, 2907 Mill St., Copenhagen
■ Stony Creek County Store, 10825 Route 26, Carthage
■ Cliffs Local Market, 3205 Route 12, Port Leyden
■ Mary’s Dairy, 6570 Number Four Road, Lowville
■ Deep Roots, 3950 Route 12, Lyons Falls
■ Lewis Lanes, 7828 N. State St., Lowville
■ Any Stewart’s Shops in Lewis County, including Lowville, 7491 S. State St.; Lyons Falls, 3906 Route 12; Copenhagen, 9941 Route 12; and Harrisville, 8224 Main St.
At the conclusion of the event there will be a drawing for two grand prizes which include either one Stewart’s Make Your Own Sundae Party Kit, which feeds 50 people, or one Lewis Lanes Birthday Party for six people, which includes pizza, soda, bowling and ice cream cake.
