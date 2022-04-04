MASSENA — A public poll is now available at www.MassenaDRI.com seeking input to determine “community values and visions” as part of Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative process.
“Public engagement is a key component throughout this process. It’s really important for us to try to keep you informed and really hear your thoughts on downtown revitalization in Massena,” Sarah Starke Hess, senior planner for the Consultant Team, said during the first public engagement workshop at Massena Central High School.
She said that’s done through a number of formats and opportunities, including public engagement meetings, pop-up tables to disseminate information at various venues, stakeholder meetings and surveys.
“We were up here at 11 o’clock this morning to meet with key individuals throughout the community, to really talk about what some of the needs are, what some of the opportunities are for your downtown,” Ms. Hess said.
Now, they hope to gather more input through the online survey, which went public last week and is live until April 30.
“This is an online survey, but it’s very easy to access. This online survey is just 10 questions, so it only takes a few minutes to complete and we’re really hoping to understand what your vision is, what your values are for the downtown, and some of the issues and opportunities that you see throughout downtown Massena. We really encourage you to take the survey. This is just another way for us to try to gather input from folks that may not attend a public meeting or we may not meet at a pop-up table,” she said.
Among the questions is “What option best describes you — I live in the village of Massena; I live in the town of Massena; None of the above; or I don’t know.”
The second question asks the person to describe themselves — “I work in the village of Massena; I shop in the village of Massena; I own property in the village of Massena; I visit the village of Massena (for recreation, vacation, to visit family etc.); I don’t know; None of these; or other.”
Individuals are also asked to pick the top three reasons why they choose to live, work, visit or shop in Massena — “Location; Job opportunities; Arts and cultural activities; Affordability; Rivers; History; Outdoor recreation; Small town feel; the community (people); family-friendly; or other.”
They’re also asked about the greatest opportunities or issues for Massena — “Supporting new businesses development; Improvements to the waterfront; Providing resources for tourists/visitors; Growing existing businesses; Attracting new residents; New/rehabilitated housing; Other; or None of the above.”
In addition, the survey asks what types of businesses they would like to see in the DRI study area — “Retail/shopping; Restaurants; Breweries/wineries/distilleries; Wellness/gyms/yoga studios; Indoor recreation; Expanded accommodation offerings; Convenience stores/pharmacies; Grocery store; or Other.”
They’re also asked to use three words to describe the community to friends, children or grandchildren about what Massena might be like in 15 years.
The survey also has a space for additional comments or ideas, there’s an opportunity upload their favorite photo of the village, and they’re asked their age and home Zip code.
Those who attended the public engagement workshop also took part in a smaller survey that asked them, among other questions, if they were village residents, property owners in the village, student, visitor, worked in the village, were a seasonal resident or other. Twenty-five percent said they were village residents, 25% said they owned property in the village, 19% said they worked in the village, 13% said other, and 6% said they were a visitor.
Asked how they found out at the virtual public workshop, 29% said word of mouth or other, 18% said social media, 12% said village website, and 6% said newspaper.
“This helps us as we’re trying to promote additional public engagement throughout the process,” said Jaclyn S. Hakes, project manager for the Consultant Team.
The final question was how familiar they were with the DRI program. Fifty percent said they were very familiar, 33% said they were not familiar at all and 17% said they were somewhat familiar.
