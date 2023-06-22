The New York State Public Service Commission has approved a three-year rate plan for Liberty Utilities Corp. that results in a change in revenues that is 68% lower than the $4.33 million the company originally requested in the first year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — The New York State Public Service Commission has approved a three-year rate plan for Liberty Utilities Corp. that results in a change in revenues that is 68% lower than the $4.33 million the company originally requested in the first year.

In addition to the change in rates, the company will improve customer service and expand funding for low-income customers, according to a news release from the Public Service Commission.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.