State approves rebuild of transmission lines

The state Public Service Commission has approved a joint effort between the New York Power Authority and National Grid to rebuild approximately 100 miles of transmission lines in the north country and Mohawk Valley. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The state Public Service Commission has approved a joint effort between the New York Power Authority and National Grid to rebuild approximately 100 miles of transmission lines in the north country and Mohawk Valley.

The Smart Path Connect Project will run east to west from Clinton to Massena, approximately 45 miles of transmission lines known as the Northern Alignment; and north to south from Croghan to Marcy, approximately 55 miles of transmission lines known as the South Alignment.

