MASSENA — The state Public Service Commission has approved a joint effort between the New York Power Authority and National Grid to rebuild approximately 100 miles of transmission lines in the north country and Mohawk Valley.
The Smart Path Connect Project will run east to west from Clinton to Massena, approximately 45 miles of transmission lines known as the Northern Alignment; and north to south from Croghan to Marcy, approximately 55 miles of transmission lines known as the South Alignment.
The transmission line is owned and operated by the Power Authority and National Grid, and the rebuild will convert existing 230 kilovolt transmission lines to either 230 kilovolt or 345 kilovolt with associated substation construction and upgrades along the existing right of way in Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Lewis and Oneida counties.
The rebuilt lines will connect economical, clean and renewable energy into the statewide power system, including low-cost hydropower from NYPA’s St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project as well as power from newly constructed and proposed renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.
Previously known as the Northern New York Priority Transmission Project, the Smart Path Connect Project was identified by the Public Service Commission on Oct. 15, 2020, as a priority transmission project that should move forward expeditiously under New York’s Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act.
It was approved for acceleration in order to help the state meet its nation-leading climate and clean energy goals set forth in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, enacted in July 2019, which calls for a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, 70% renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality.
The Smart Path Connect Project includes completion of the second phase of the Power Authority’s Smart Path Moses-Adirondack rebuild. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul had announced in mid-July that construction of NYPA’s Smart Path Moses-Adirondack transmission project, which began in early 2020, had reached the two-thirds completion mark. The project reached the halfway stage in November and is on track to be completed in 2023.
Smart Path is an upgrade of 78 miles of transmission lines from the total 86-mile transmission artery spanning from Massena in St. Lawrence County to Croghan in Lewis County. It’s designed to strengthen transmission lines against weather events and enable the reliable transmission of clean energy from Northern New York into the state’s electric power grid.
NYPA is replacing existing H-frame wooden structures, some of which are more than 80 years old, with single steel monopoles in the existing right of way. The transmission line was originally constructed by the federal government in 1942 and was the first asset acquired by NYPA in 1950.
NYPA interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said the Public Service Commission’s approval of the Smart Path Connect Project was “great news for NYPA’s customers, Northern New Yorkers and the residents of New York state.”
“When this critical infrastructure project is energized in 2025, it will connect with Smart Path, creating one, continuous, resilient path for the flow of renewable power across the state. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are building and strengthening a reliable transmission network to support our clean energy economy. I am extremely grateful to the NYPA team and our partners at National Grid for their work to date and I thank the Public Service Commission for its approval so we can now move forward to construction,” he said in a statement.
Construction on Smart Path Connect is expected to begin this fall.
