MASSENA — The state Public Service Commission will take comments Wednesday regarding an application by the New York Power Authority and National Grid to construct, operate and maintain the Smart Path Connect Project in Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Lewis and Oneida counties.
Two virtual public statement hearings will be held at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Information sessions will be held one hour before the hearings.
NYPA is working with National Grid on a transmission project known as Smart Path Connect. It involves the rebuild of approximately 100 miles of transmission lines in the north country and the Mohawk Valley by replacing aging wood H-frames with steel poles.
The project, which is proposed to be built primarily within existing right of ways, runs east to west from Clinton to Massena and north to south from Croghan to Marcy.
When completed, the two segments of Smart Path Connect will join the Smart Path, a separate project, creating one continuous upgraded transmission line from Clinton to Marcy.
The applicants must first obtain a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need from the Public Service Commission to construct the project. Under state law, the commission can adopt or reject the applicants’ proposal, in whole or part, or modify it. In doing so, the commission will consider input from the participating parties and the general public. An administrative law judge is presiding over the gathering of public comments and all evidence related to the project.
To take part in Wednesday’s hearings, participants who register electronically must pre-register by 4 p.m. Monday by visiting www.webex.com and clicking “Join” at the top right-hand corner of the screen. Then, enter the event number and provide all requested information.
The event number for the 1 p.m. information session and following hearing is 2348 166 9214, and the password is Feb16-1PM. The event number for the 5 p.m. session and following hearing is 2330 596 0998, and the password is Feb16-5PM.
Any participant who can’t electronically log in to register can participate by phone. Call-in participants who want to make a statement during the hearings must also register by 4 p.m. Monday by calling 800-342-3330 and following the prompts to the appropriate hearing. On the day and time of the hearing, call-in users should dial 518-549-0500 and enter the relevant access code — 2330 596 0998 for the 2 p.m. hearing and 2348 166 9214 for the 6 p.m. hearing.
The administrative law judge will continue the hearing until everyone who has registered to speak has been heard and other arrangements have been made to include their comments in the record.
Anyone who wants to listen to the hearings, but not make a statement can access the hearings without registering. They will be livestreamed on the internet and available for viewing on the Department of Public Service’s YouTube channel. The YouTube channel can be accessed by visiting www.dps.ny.gov and clicking on the YouTube icon at the bottom of the page.
In addition, anyone without internet access who wants to listen to the hearings by phone can call 518-549-0500 and enter the access code for the hearing.
