PULASKI – Built in the 1880s and ravaged over the years by numerous fires, the Kallet Theater, rich in entertainment history but vacant for years, is reopening after extensive renovation funded by the Lobdell family, owners of the air-quality and purification systems Healthway Home Products, Inc.
John Sansone is general manager of the facility that was once a movie house but is now much more.
“We don’t do dinner theater,” Sansone said. “We don’t do movies. We do bands, national and tribute bands. We’re going to be getting into sporting event-type things like amateur boxing, because everything’s moveable. I can change this room up to anything you want. So, this is the nice part about this. There is no structured row seating. This is a great wedding spot, especially for people that like anything to do with theatrical. They love this for a wedding. And the view out the back is second to none.”
That view off the back deck is great, and that Salmon River is always beautiful, but what’s been done with the Kallet Theater’s main room is truly transformational. Once a movie theater, all the seats were pulled out leaving a large, open main floor, a full stage, and a balcony. Two hundred to 250 people can sit in very comfortable chairs at round tables on the main floor for parties of any sort. When the tables are removed, about 560 people can be seated in rows filling the main floor for concerts and other types of events. And if even the chairs are removed, the large room can hold 800 people for standing-room-only sellouts.
“We’re more than just a live entertainment venue,” Sansone said. “We are a conference center. We can hold business meetings. We hold weddings, bar mitzvahs, showers. So, we do a lot of parties. Any day of the week.”
Those parties can even be rather small, intimate gatherings. A well-stocked barroom with comfortable seating is available for such private times. The Kallet’s full kitchen can provide complete dinners or whatever the party might call for. It is on the Kallet’s second floor adjacent to the balcony that overlooks the Kallet’s main event room and stage.
Down below is a dance floor just below the stage, and downstairs of that is a special room for bands to set up or for the bride and groom to prepare for their big day.
In an age of multitaskers, this building has become a multitasker’s dream. It can do many things. It can become whatever you need it to become.
“I just want the people to know that we are back open again,” Sansone said, “and it’s been a tradition in Pulaski. The Lobdell family has put a lot into the community, and they want this to stay in the community, so they took it over back in 2011 and re-did everything. Renovated everything. They did a beautiful job. It’s concerts. It’s anything you want it to be.”
Sansone said the building was originally owned by Myron Kallet, who, back in 1935, opened up the theater. It closed down in 1982.
“It sat vacant for awhile,” Sansone said, “and then the Lobdell family came in to give it life again but not as a movie theater, as a banquet facility, concert hall, conference center, live entertainment venue, and soon-to-be sporting arena too.”
That’s right. Sporting arena. The Kallet will soon host kick-boxing and is looking into setting up a ring on the main floor for amateur boxing matches.
Their first show for the season is Jan. 28 with Double Vision.
“They’re a great band,” Sansone said. “They’re a Foreigner tribute band out of Jersey. And we have a lot more shows for this year going forward.”
The Kallet Theater’s history is notable. “Clark Gable has been in this building. So has Lucille Ball,” Sansone said. But they’re hoping their future will be even better.
Tickets to their events are easy to come by.
“You go either on Eventbrite,” Sansone said, “or you can go right to the Kallet website, KalletTheater.com, or you come right to the box office here between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.”
The Kallet Theater is at 4842 N. Jefferson St. in downtown Pulaski. Their phone number is 315-298-0007.
