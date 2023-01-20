PULASKI – Built in the 1880s and ravaged over the years by numerous fires, the Kallet Theater, rich in entertainment history but vacant for years, is reopening after extensive renovation funded by the Lobdell family, owners of the air-quality and purification systems Healthway Home Products, Inc.

John Sansone is general manager of the facility that was once a movie house but is now much more.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.