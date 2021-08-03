OGDENSBURG — A former butcher shop and corner store, vacant for decades, has been given new life as the latest business in the city.
QT Laser & Design, 833 Ford St., held its grand opening on Saturday, July 24. Owned by Misty and Justin Fishel, the custom screen printing and laser cutting, engraving shop is named after the couple’s two children, Quinn, 7, and Torey, 6.
Visitors to the shop received tours of the screen printing and engraving operation and adults received free T-shirts and children were able to screen print and color their own shirt. It also displayed the shop’s custom screen printed and engraved “My Ship” and “The River” merchandise for sale.
Mrs. Fishel said that when they purchased the building, located at the corner for Ford and Paterson streets, they looked at its history and potential instead of its state of deterioration.
“It was not in the best shape and had been vacant for over 20 years, but we thought we could make it happen,” said Mrs. Fishel. The building had been a butcher shop at one point in time and most recently been Downey’s corner store.
Mr. Fishel agreed with its potential, especially it being on one of the busier intersections in the city.
“We took on this building on arguably the busiest corner in town and wanted to make it work,” said Mr. Fishel, “We love seeing the city’s response to the much needed improvement on this corner. It’s a great location, hopefully it will entice people to follow suit.”
Standing outside the newly renovated shop, Mrs. Fishel said that there are grants out there to help small businesses achieve their dreams and spoke positively about her interactions with Ogdensburg officials during the process of opening the shop.
“Look what can be done,” she said, “We are extremely happy with the outcome and if someone wanted to help make a difference in the community I would tell them that there are grants out there to make them come true.”
She considered the building a “blank slate,” which allowed them to design it however they wanted. It also allowed them to promote art in the community and to highlight the city through two sets of mural wings on the side of the building. Inspired by similar murals in Nashville, Mrs. Fishel said that they have been extremely popular while only being up for such a short time, even drawing the interest of a model who visited to have her photograph taken with the wings.
Brady Shaver, a ninth grader at Ogdensburg Free Academy, designed and made the murals which have turned into a hashtag - -rootsandwingsny.
“I let him run with it. It was his project. Brady is someone you don’t have to give a lot of direction to. It’s awesome, exceptional,” said Mrs. Fishel, “It brings people here.”
The saying “roots and wings” means a lot to Mrs. Fishel. She moved away, lived in Miami, Fla. and Connecticut for a while before moving back to Ogdensburg.
“The rest was history and I decided to stay here,” said Mrs. Fishel, “Roots are your home and you have to have wings and the courage to spread them and do great things.”
Business, even though the business officially opened on July 24, has been good, according to Mr. Fishel. Orders prevented them from opening up to the public before now because they were just too busy completing them.
“Business has spread like wildfire. We are doing about 1,500 garments a week all over the state. We had orders in Elmira, even Plattsburgh,” said Mr. Fishel.
The couple will be looking to expand in the near future. There is a concrete slab on the side of the building that would allow for a small addition to be installed, most likely for an office for computer designs, storage of inventory and possibly another printing machine, according to Mr. Fishel.
QT Laser & Design will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The shop can be reached at (315) 605-1005 and more information can be found on its website at www.qtlaseranddesign.com.
