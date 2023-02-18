CANTON — The Rabbit Hole is hoping to lure shoppers into its labyrinth of vendor booths featuring everything from antiques to vintage clothing to brand-new hardware and other goods.
Until Christmas Eve, the flea market in the University Plaza was known as Classy Collectibles.
When the previous owner decided to shut the business down, Stacy L. Narrow, an employee at Classy Collectibles, and Clint J. Roberson stepped in to save the one-of-a-kind shopping location.
The store remained closed until Jan. 14, when it reopened as the aptly named Rabbit Hole.
Shoppers can spend hours roaming through the 60 booths occupied by more than 40 vendors.
During the transition, the store lost two vendors but gained several more, the new owners said.
The surprisingly large space has undergone a significant tidying up and reorganization. The entry to the store has been decluttered, and a lounge area has been set up for weary shoppers or partners who lack the shopping bug.
Most of the vendors in the store have been there for some time, Ms. Narrow said.
“When they are in here, they stay,” she said.
They stay because they are successful, Mr. Roberson said.
“We are a huge traffic area,” he said. “There is nowhere else like this in Canton.”
Besides the owners, the store has one employee and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
