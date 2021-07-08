POTSDAM — Despite the drizzle, the presence of craft and food vendors, as well as live music, brightened day one of Potsdam’s annual Summer Festival.
From noon to 1:30 p.m., Warren A. Harman — the one-man band known as Big Papa’s Porch Party — attracted early festival-goers with a mix of Americana and coastal country music. He said he wanted to keep people positive and uplifted after a year marred by COVID-19, and encouraged people to continue supporting live and local music throughout the weekend.
Lyle N. Furnace, owner of Happy Daze, who was enjoying the music from outside his shop, said he hopes everybody has fun now that the pandemic has begun to wane.
As for food, the summerfest staple Wursthaus supplied attendees with schnitzel and bratwurst. Owner Roy C. Waddell said being back at the festival was like “meeting old friends again.”
“I’m glad to get back,” he said. “This is a small community and the people are fantastic.”
Locals Cinde Johnson, Lance Smith and Rita Maria-Smith were dancing down the street in the rain.
“Even if it’s raining, we want to be around people again,” they said.
They said they will “absolutely” be coming all three days this weekend, stressing that, “We have to support the area in which we live.”
Tina L. Luchetta, a St. Lawrence University student and Potsdam resident, said similarly that, “It’s important to support local businesses in Potsdam after a year of COVID.”
“I’m here to listen to music,” she said, and added that “the rain is pretty nice actually.”
Pat Wilson, Maddie Wilson and Alex Bertossi are college students from out of town who came to have a good time.
As for whether the rain was going to ward them off, Mr. Bertossi resoundingly rejoined, “No, not a chance.”
“This is the greatest town in the world,” they said.
Summerfest continues through Saturday with highlights such as fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Friday, and laser tag at 3 p.m. Saturday. The car show starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.
