Raw pet food now available at Scriba Meats

Raw pet food now available at Scriba Meats. Image from Bprawpetfoods.com

SCRIBA - Scriba Meats is offering customers an alternative to standard processed pet food. They are now selling BP Raw Pet Foods, a natural and raw dog food locally made in Rochester.

BP Raw Pet Foods buys all their ingredients from wholesale stores, butchers and local family farms. They use all natural ingredients, no preservatives, no by-products and the food is never processed.

All food mixes contain 70-75% muscle meat and organ meat, 15-20% ground chicken or turkey bone, 10% fruits and vegetables.

Scriba Meats has four flavors available (beef, pork, turkey and chicken) in 2 lb. packages for $7.

For more information visit bprawpetfoods.com

Scriba Meats is located at State Route 104 East, only three miles from Oswego.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.