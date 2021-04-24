Raw pet food now available at Scriba Meats

SCRIBA - Scriba Meats is offering customers an alternative to standard processed pet food. They are now selling BP Raw Pet Foods, a natural and raw dog food locally made in Rochester.
BP Raw Pet Foods buys all their ingredients from wholesale stores, butchers and local family farms. They use all natural ingredients, no preservatives, no by-products and the food is never processed.
All food mixes contain 70-75% muscle meat and organ meat, 15-20% ground chicken or turkey bone, 10% fruits and vegetables.
Scriba Meats has four flavors available (beef, pork, turkey and chicken) in 2 lb. packages for $7.
For more information visit bprawpetfoods.com
Scriba Meats is located at State Route 104 East, only three miles from Oswego.
