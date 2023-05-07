RBM Manufacturing, JCIDA settle defaulted loan issue

The home of RBM Manufacturing, known for its trucks with digital advertising displays, stands empty on outer Washington Street in Watertown on Thursday. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — RBM Manufacturing, a local company that built digital signs for trucks, has agreed to resolve an issue with a defaulted loan with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.

Owner Robert McNeely and the JCIDA board have agreed to a $200,000 settlement on the outstanding loan. The company still owed $362,583.18, plus legal fees.

