WATERTOWN — RBM Manufacturing, a local company that built digital signs for trucks, has agreed to resolve an issue with a defaulted loan with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.
Owner Robert McNeely and the JCIDA board have agreed to a $200,000 settlement on the outstanding loan. The company still owed $362,583.18, plus legal fees.
The JCIDA board met for about 15 minutes in executive session on Thursday before voting on the settlement.
The company also owed $2,672.62 in interest and $2,213.46 in legal fees.
The company agreed to pay the legal fees, JCIDA board members said. Mr. McNeely has 30 days to pay back the defaulted loan, they said.
Mr. McNeely, who has moved to Florida, closed his Washington Street business in February.
He had taken a pair of $200,000 loans with the JCIDA for the business.
