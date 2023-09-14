Record 291.5 million people visited New York in 2022
A record 291.5 million people visited New York in 2022, the largest number of visitors in state history, according to a news release from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s office.
The tourism milestone generated more than $78.6 billion in direct spending and $123 in total economic impact — the numbers represent lareg increases over 2021 and surpass the previous records set in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release stated.
The data was released in a series of reports by Tourism Economics.
“New York’s pandemic recovery has been one for the history books, and by welcoming an unprecedented 291 million visitors and generating billions of dollars in direct investment to our state, we’re writing the next chapter in our success story,” Hochul said in the release. “In the three years since the pandemic ground tourism to a halt, we have made transformative investments to uplift businesses, support workers in tourism and hospitality, and build a stronger, more welcoming New York.”
“Now, from bustling New York City to the breathtaking Adirondack Mountains, visitors are confirming what we’ve known all along — New York is the place to be,” she added. “Tourism continues to be an important driver behind our state’s economy, and my administration is committed to boosting the industry to make sure that visitors from around the world can see all that New York has to offer.”
Last year, the statewide economic impact of tourism reached a record-high $123 billion, representing a four percent increase over the $117.6 billion impact of 2019. According to the release, direct visitor spending was also up seven percent from 2019, growing to $79 billion from the previous record-high $73.6 billion.
The state also saw a 10% bump in visitation, with 291.5 million travelers compared to 266.7 million visitors in 2019. The year-over-year increases from 2021 to 2022 were overwhelming, with a 22% increase in visitation, over 50% gain in spending, and a more than 43% jump in economic impact. Additionally, the average New York State households saved $1,300 in taxes due to state and local tax revenues generated by tourism.
“Tourism supports our small businesses and is vital to the economic sustainability of our state and regional economies,” Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said in the release. “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we continue to rebuild and grow this important industry through targeted investments and strategic efforts that invite and welcome visitors from around the world to explore and experience New York State.”
“The fact that New York State tourism has bounced back so strongly and quickly from the devastation of COVID is a testament to the collaborative efforts between New York State government and its public and private tourism partners,” Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi added. “Even with some regional nuances, and some travel segments still trailing their pre-pandemic levels, this shows what can be achieved through a collective focus on the state’s vital tourism sector to bring back visitation and spending.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.