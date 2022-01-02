Reed Law, P.L.L.C. opens Jan. 3

OSWEGO - Opening Jan. 3, Reed Law, P.L.L.C. will open its doors and offer free initial virtual consultations. Traditional in-office consultations are also available by appointment.
The solo law firm will be run by attorney Nicole K. Reed, who graduated from Syracuse University College of Law in 2020 and practiced as a paralegal for more than 25 years in these same areas of law. Attorney Reed has personal experience working with families in the community as they experience life altering changes, such as the loss of a loved one, estate planning challenges, or the purchase their first home. Navigating these uncertainties with the help of comfortable, professional, and compassionate legal assistance eases these burdens.
According to Attorney Reed, “I see how nervous clients are when they come into a traditional law office, unable to feel comfortable with an attorney that they cannot relate to or bond with. I am here to offer assistance and guidance for families and make a comfortable experience. I have a family with small children. I have parents and grandparents facing aging challenges. I know the excitement of purchasing a first home. I’ve worked side by side with hundreds of families through the often-overwhelming probate process while they are grieving. I am determined to continue to comfort and relieve that burden as much as possible. These are challenging times and working with your attorney should relieve some of that stress.”
Contact Reed at 315-274-2040 or email her at nreed@reedlawny.com for more information.
