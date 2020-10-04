Cineworld Cinemas, owners of the Regal Cinemas brand of movie theaters, announced on Sunday that it is considering closing all its U.S. and U.K. theaters temporarily.
The chain announced the considerations in a tweet, after multiple media organizations, including the Wall Street Journal, announced the company was likely considering such a move, citing an unnamed source.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the planned closures are not definite, and a final decision is likely to be announced early this week.
This comes after MGM Studios announced that it’s next big James Bond Film, “No Time to Die,” will be delayed until at least 2021, leaving large holes in theater schedules across the country. Most movie theaters that have reopened have been forced to air older, or more niche, films in an attempt to fill their schedules as movie production companies have continued to stay shut.
Movie theaters in New York state have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this announcement does not appear to affect theaters that have remained closed since the initial shutdown orders.
The Watertown location announced in July plans to reopen on Aug. 21, but the state did not move to allow theaters to reopen as expected at that time.
