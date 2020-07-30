WATERTOWN — Regal Theatres, which operates its Stadium 12 cinemas at Salmon Run Mall, announced this week that its theaters around the nation will reopen on Aug. 21.
Movie theater screens across the nation went dark this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the CDC,” Knoxville-Tenn.-based Regal said in a news release.
The plans also include safety measures based on feedback the company received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return, Regal said.
Regal will also provide new contactless payment options and “innovative” sanitizing methods.
With the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests will also be able to purchase concession items from the app.
Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic “fogger”equipment.
“This form of deep sanitization is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying,” according to the Regal news release.
Along with the above procedures, each theater will sanitize high-contact points on an increased schedule and use floor markers to assist with social distancing. Additionally, the following safety measures that cover the entire moviegoing experience will be implemented, providing a safe venue for employees and guests:
Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated.
They will be required to wear masks.
n Guests will be required to wear face masks in the lobby, hallways and restrooms and can remove them inside the auditorium while eating and drinking.
n Greeters will be located in the lobby to assist guests with new procedural changes.
n Guests will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible, and exit the theater in a timely manner at the conclusion of their movie.
n Wall-mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of the main entrance.
n Vending machines and water fountains will not be available for use.
n Where required by local governance, arcade games will be closed.
n Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing.
n A reduced menu offering will be temporarily available.
n Self-service condiment stands will be closed.
n Refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended.
n Where required by state or county mandate, auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50 percent.
n Regal’s reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (1 seat at recliner locations) to maintain proper social distancing throughout the movie.
At theaters where performances are non-reserved, you will be requested to leave two seats between groups.
Group sizes will only be limited where required by a state or county mandate.
