WATERTOWN — Regal Stadium 12, the movie theater in Salmon Run mall, will be opening by the end of April.
In a news release Tuesday, mall marketing manager Karla Woods said “to stay tuned” for exactly when the movie theater will open, but it’s currently scheduled for late April.
The theater closed some six months ago after the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March. But it appeared that it might not ever reopen after Regal, the second biggest movie theater operators in the country with more than 7,000 screens, announced it was closing all of its screens in the United States.
But the movie chain announced Monday that it worked out a deal with Warner Bros. to show the film “Godzilla vs. Kong” on its screens.
As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift statewide, Salmon Run Mall announced it was welcoming back Fun on the Run Arcade and Bounce Mountain over the next few days.
Fun on the Run Arcade is scheduled to reopen March 26. Bounce Mountain will open April 2. Both venues have taken the necessary U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines to ensure guests have a safe and enjoyable experience during their visit.
