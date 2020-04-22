WATERTOWN — Regulators of Lake Ontario say water levels will remain well above average throughout the spring, but will “likely” not reach the flood levels of 2017 and 2019.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board said Tuesday that the lake’s level remains nearly 16 inches above its long-term average for this point in the year, but about 13 inches below its seasonal record high set in 1973.
The lake’s highest level ever recorded was reached in June 2019, breaking a record previously established in 2017, with extensive shoreline flooding occurring in both of those years. Levels this year are actually about 6½ inches above where they were at this point in 2019, but in mid-April last year an unusually high Ottawa River basin snowpack began to melt and, coupled with above-average precipitation, caused flooding on Lake St. Louis west of Montreal.
To help alleviate the flooding on Lake St. Louis, the board reduced outflows through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario, on the St. Lawrence River, causing Lake Ontario’s level to rise dramatically.
This year, the board said that much of the Ottawa River snowpack has already melted and much less snow remains on the ground there now than at this point last year. This allows the board room to increase outflows from Lake Ontario, which were at record-high amounts throughout January, February and March. Outflows will still be determined according to Plan 2014’s “F Limit” which dictates outflows necessary to avoid flooding Lake St. Louis, which remains near its minor flood stage.
The board said Plan 2014’s “L Limit,” or navigation limit, has yet to apply this spring, but at some point inflows to the lower St. Lawrence River “will decrease to the point when the L Limit will become the controlling limit.”
However, inflows into Lake Ontario from Lake Erie remain at record highs, meaning that any lowering of Lake Ontario’s levels will be minimal even with high outflows and that the lake will continue to be at well-above average levels for the foreseeable future. All four upper Great Lakes remain near or above record levels.
