OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will host a Remington Summer Festival for a second year featuring goods from more than 30 vendors.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 18, vendors will sell wine, jewelry, candy, baked goods and more inside and outside the museum at 303 Washington St.
“We had a great turnout with almost 500 people last year. We’d be happy with the same amount of people. It is a fundraising event for the museum, and like the vendors, we really appreciate the support,” said Melanie Flack, the museum’s director of development.
Vendors will include Coyote Moon Vineyard, Not Your Average Cookie, Eye Candy Jewelry, River Rat Designs, Tom’s Got Wood and Attagirl Soaps. The complete list of vendors can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FredericRemington.
Food will also be available for purchase from Whinee Weiners and Sunshine Texmex food trucks.
Admission to the festival is $5. All proceeds go toward museum education programs.
“The festival helps the museum continue to preserve and promote culture, foster learning and provide educational opportunities,” Flack said. “The museum also helps increase tourism which benefits our whole county.”
The museum’s galleries will also be open, including the new 2022 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition.
“Guests can come to support local vendors and the museum, and to see the art,” Flack said.
