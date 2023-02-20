Renewed Vitality Health & Wellness opens new office in Fulton

FULTON – Renewed Vitality, a health and wellness therapeutic treatment center, recently celebrated the opening of its new office at 201 S. Second St., Fulton, with a ribbon cutting ceremony, said Cassandra Brown, RN, owner. The business was formerly located in Oswego.
“I created Renewed Vitality because I want to help provide hope to people and help them live the best quality life possible. As I pay forward the benefits I’ve personally gained from the health and wellness services we offer here,” Brown said. “After experiencing two TBIs (Traumatic Brain Injuries) in a nine-month period, my life was changed forever. It was a miracle that I survived both, but soon found myself anxious, depressed, emotionally unbalanced, and in physical pain as a result of the TBI’s. That is when LENS (Low Energy Neurofeedback System) entered my life. Within a few sessions, I felt more like myself again. LENS changed my life forever, and I am here and alive today because of it. I am very grateful for the experience to help so many others with LENS as a practitioner. As well as to provide alternative services to optimize individuals’ health and wellness.”
Nikki Loveless, RN, also works in the practice as a LENS practitioner. “As a former LENS client, I can attest firsthand how life-changing LENS therapy was for me,” she said. “After experiencing medical traumas with my daughter, as a first-time mom, I felt like I was living in a pure survival mode pattern. I wasn’t able to be 100% present and had uncontrollable anxiety. After my sessions were completed, I can say with certainty, I was able to focus on the here and now and am forever grateful to have found LENS to help heal myself and past traumas. And now because of this success, I wanted to share the benefits I experienced as a LENS practitioner to show others what LENS can do for them.”
Renewed Vitality uses a variety of methods for both adults and children to treat depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); anxiety, migraines, stress, attention deficit disorder, (ADD); traumatic brain injury, body pain, concussion, sleep disorders, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and emotional balance.
LENS therapy, a scientifically proven technique for restoring optimal brain function, uses a low-energy frequency, which is less than that of a cell phone or smartwatch, that is sent to the brain wave, Brown said. This helps brain waves to function more efficiently and redirects them to a more natural pathway. It’s a form of neurofeedback that operates more rapidly than traditional treatments. It is effective in treating symptoms of anxiety or depression, attention deficits, behavior and sleep disorders, headaches and migraines. It is also used in treating brain conditions such as strokes, concussions, TBI, and autism spectrum disorder.
In addition to LENS, the office offers bio-electric-magnetic-energy-regulation, (BEMER), which stimulates and increase blood flow to healthy muscles for improved performance and recovery, Brown said. BEMER delivers a pulsed electro-magnetic field to stimulate increased blood flow. This provides muscles with a better supply of oxygen. The increased blood flow also supports stress reduction, relaxation and rest. BEMER devices are safe and non-invasive.
They also offer red light therapy, which uses red and near infrared light to stimulate mitochondria, a small structure found in each body cell. Mitocondria play an important role in producing energy for the cell and reducing inflammation, Brown said. Red light therapy promotes wound healing and tissue repair, supports collagen production and anti-aging, reduces swelling and inflammation pain, improves joint health, physical performance, muscle recovery, energy levels, and increases melatonin for improved sleep.
Renewed vitality is open weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and new patients are welcome. They can be contacted at renewedbitalitylens@gmail.com, or 315-297-4018.
