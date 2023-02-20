Renewed Vitality Health & Wellness opens new office in Fulton

Renewed Vitality, a health and wellness therapeutic treatment center, recently celebrated the opening of its new office in Fulton with a ribbon cutting ceremony, said Cassandra Brown, owner. On-hand for the event were, from left: Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, Curtis Bonnell, Brown’s father; Brittney Jerred, representing NYS Assemblyman Will Barclay; Betti Bonnell, Brown’s mother; Bridget Dolbear, Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, (GOFCC); Brown, William Grace, GOFCC, Alexandra Fitzpatrick, Quintessential Creative, Mark French, GOFCC; Meghan Florkowski, director, WISE Women’s Business Center; Barb Stone, WISE Women’s Business Center, Taylor Davis, Member Engagement/Operations, GOFCC; and Craig Fitzpatrick, PathFinder Bank. Front: Quinn Fitzpatrick.

FULTON – Renewed Vitality, a health and wellness therapeutic treatment center, recently celebrated the opening of its new office at 201 S. Second St., Fulton, with a ribbon cutting ceremony, said Cassandra Brown, RN, owner. The business was formerly located in Oswego.

“I created Renewed Vitality because I want to help provide hope to people and help them live the best quality life possible. As I pay forward the benefits I’ve personally gained from the health and wellness services we offer here,” Brown said. “After experiencing two TBIs (Traumatic Brain Injuries) in a nine-month period, my life was changed forever. It was a miracle that I survived both, but soon found myself anxious, depressed, emotionally unbalanced, and in physical pain as a result of the TBI’s. That is when LENS (Low Energy Neurofeedback System) entered my life. Within a few sessions, I felt more like myself again. LENS changed my life forever, and I am here and alive today because of it. I am very grateful for the experience to help so many others with LENS as a practitioner. As well as to provide alternative services to optimize individuals’ health and wellness.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.