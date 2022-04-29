WATERTOWN — An expansion is back on track at the Renzi Foodservice facility in the city’s industrial park after a wetlands issue was worked out with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The major project in the City Center Industrial Park on South Bellew Avenue has been delayed since last year because of the wetland issues. The company had been in the midst of building a 38,176-square-foot addition to create more warehouse space and improve parking for its trucks when the wetlands issue surfaced.
The project came up on Thursday during a meeting of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust.
Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Trust, reported to the Trust board some associated land issues involving the project.
“I think they’re in pretty good shape,” Mr. Rutherford told the board.
He met last week with company co-owner John Renzi, who had become frustrated with the project’s delay and a cost increase because of the issue.
Mr. Renzi indicated to Mr. Rutherford that the project was “moving ahead.”
It’s unclear when construction will start on the expansion.
“I don’t have any specifics,” Mr. Rutherford said.
The company agreed to “redesign the project” to resolve the wetlands issue with the DEC. Plans were changed to move some water retention ponds so they would not interfere with the wetlands.
Despite the DEC issue, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said Renzi “has been adding” employees during the turmoil.
City officials had placed some of the blame on excess stormwater runoff that comes into the industrial park, causing more land in the park to become wetlands.
The DEC protects wetlands from disturbances related to development. The company needs a permit from the DEC to proceed with its expansion plans.
As the Renzi project was initially designed, the retention pond would have been created within 100 feet of the wetlands, or within a buffer zone of some wetlands.
The Watertown Trust board was told on Thursday that the company hoped to complete a land transfer with the city and the local development corporation related to the expansion.
The company is removing some trees to expand parking for its trucks.
The company also resolved a different wetlands issue with the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers involving a tiny stream on the property.
Mr. Renzi could not be reached for comment.
