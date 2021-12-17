WATERTOWN — A wetlands issue that has delayed Renzi Foodservice’s expansion project apparently has been resolved with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
On Tuesday, Renzi company officials met with DEC staffers to iron out the wetlands issue impacting the company’s expansion project in the City Center Industrial Park on South Bellew Avenue.
“It was a good meeting,” said Donald W. Rutherford, chief executive officer of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust.
The Watertown Trust board got an update about the wetlands issue during its meeting on Friday.
Board members learned that the company will now work with its engineer, Matthew Morgia, to redesign an expanded retention pond associated with the project.
Plans now call for moving the retention pond to another part of the project site, so it won’t violate DEC wetlands regulations. As it was designed, the retention pond would have been created within 100 feet of the wetlands.
Watertown Trust board member David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, thinks that DEC officials are aware of the importance of the jobs that will be created by the expansion, so they “want to work with Renzi’s.”
After the two parties talked, he believes that the company and the state have a better understanding of where each of them stand on the issue.
But Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith still has concerns about how the wetlands will impact the company’s future plans to build offices at the site.
The company will have to find some open space for the offices on its property that won’t interfere with wetlands. On Friday, the mayor mentioned that the company recently purchased a 30,000-square-foot industrial building in Syracuse and plans to renovate it.
He doesn’t know what Renzi plans to do with it.
The company also had to deal with a separate wetlands issue with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That issue dealt with a tiny stream that runs through the project.
But the Army Corps of Engineers agreed that the company can obtain a wetlands permit by using piping to preserve the stream, allowing construction of a parking lot associated with the project to proceed.
A month ago, company president John Renzi expressed his frustration that the wetlands issues caused the project to be delayed several months and its cost to increase by about $400,000.
The company plans to build a 38,176-square-foot addition to create more office and warehouse space. Earlier this week, the state announced $700,000 in Regional Economic Development Council funding for some of the expansion.
Next year, the city will start considering a $4 million project to create a second entrance into the industrial park, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said. The new entrance would ease truck traffic in the industrial park.
Renzi employs more than 250 workers and plans to add 10 more each year while it completes the multiyear expansion.
