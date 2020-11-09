ADAMS — William B. “Billy” Fuccillo, who began his successful chain of car dealerships in Adams, has sold a home in Cape Coral, Fla., and one of his dealerships in Fort Meyers, Fla., according to a published report.
The Fort Meyers Free Press reported Friday that Mr. Fuccillo, owner of Fuccillo Automotive Group, sold his three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, 4,400-square-foot, waterfront home in southwest Cape Coral for $2.5 million in October.
The Florida newspaper identified the buyer as Kevin Ruane, a self-made millionaire, an 11-year mayor of Sanibel Island and a newly elected Lee County commissioner, who plans to use the property as an investment and possible future home.
The paper further reports that Mr. Fuccillo has sold his Kia dealership in Fort Meyers for $36 million to LMP Automotive Holdings, Plantation, Fla. That dealership has been recognized as the top-selling Kia dealership in the world, the report said.
Mr. Fuccillo opened his first dealership on Route 11 in Adams in 1989. He continues to operate dealerships in Adams and the town of Watertown as part of Fuccillo Automotive Group’s 27 locations throughout New York and Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.