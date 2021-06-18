ADAMS — Auto dealer William B. “Billy” Fuccillo has died at age 64, according to a published report.
The Albany Times Union said that Mr. Fuccillo had been in declining health for an extended period.
Mr. Fuccillo was widely recognizable for his television commercials where he promoted his business with the tagline, “It’s huuuuge.”
Mr. Fuccillo started his automotive empire when he opened his first dealership on Route 11 in Adams in 1989. He continues to operate dealerships in Adams and the town of Watertown as part of Fuccillo Automotive Group’s 20 locations throughout New York and Florida. He has recently sold additional dealerships in New York and Florida.
