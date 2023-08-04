MASSENA — The Massena International Airport remains closed for inbound and outbound flights while runway rehabilitation that began July 12 continues.
“The runway 523 project is still on schedule. The airport is officially shut down and is scheduled to reopen Aug. 10,” airport manager Dylan Casselman told the Massena Town Board.
During the shutdown, Boutique Air, the town’s Essential Air Service provider, contacted all passengers who had made possible plans during the time when the airport was shut down.
But one Massena resident said she had heard about potentially redirecting Boutique Air flights to Potsdam during the shutdown.
“I’ve been reading different articles in the paper and one article I read said that Potsdam airport had offered to let the airline fly into there so that none of the people who have tickets would be inconvenienced. They said that they have done that before,” Margaret Demo said. “I don’t know this for a fact, but I just wondered if that had been looked into.”
Casselman said that had been done in the past as an alternate airport in case they could not get into Ogdensburg either. But, he said, that isn’t possible now.
“They are unable to fly steadily out of there because Potsdam airport does not have the terminal set up with TSA (Transportation Security Administration),” he said.;
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor wondered if there was an alternate site if Massena isn’t available.
“Boutique could have possibly went to Ogdensburg. The issue is with being an EAS route, the DOT (U.S. Department of Transportation) approves everything,” Casselman said.
He said that could potentially be a long process for one month of switching airports.
While Boutique Air is not flying in or out of the airport during the runway work, he said the airport remains open for helicopters.
After the airport opens back up for flights, runway rehabilitation work will continue through Oct. 3.
Casselman also reported on Boutique Air’s numbers for June.
“They had 401 enplaned and 432 deplaned, for a total of 833. There were 176 landings. They had four canceled flights,” he said.
The airline had reported 456 enplaned and 424 deplaned in May, with 184 landings and two cancellations.
