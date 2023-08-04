Redirected flights not possible while Massena airport closed

The Massena International Airport remains closed for inbound and outbound flights while runway rehabilitation that began July 12 continues. It is scheduled to reopen Aug. 10. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena International Airport remains closed for inbound and outbound flights while runway rehabilitation that began July 12 continues.

“The runway 523 project is still on schedule. The airport is officially shut down and is scheduled to reopen Aug. 10,” airport manager Dylan Casselman told the Massena Town Board.

