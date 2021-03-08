Buffy Golden says “it’s a step in right direction” to allow restaurants to be allowed 75 percent seating capacity. But she’d rather have her business, O’Brien’s Restaurant in Clayton, to be open after 11 p.m., so it could cater to the bar crowd that she so desperately needs.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Sunday that seating for restaurants in the north country and for everywhere else but New York City can open up from 50 percent seating to 75 percent, starting March 19.
“I’ve been doing this for a year,” she said. “I’m still very frustrated. It’s fine for restaurants, but the bar is my major business. That’s how I make my money.”
Other restaurants in Clayton will do fine because they rely on the dinner crowd. Before COVID-19, those patrons left the other establishments to go to O’Brien’s for a few drinks and listen to music for the rest of the night.
“I have to tell them I can’t let them in and I have to close,” she said.
She blames the governor for not allowing her to stay open past 11 p.m., saying that he should be forced to leave office.
“People I know in Florida tell me he’s the worst,” she said.
In his announcement on Sunday, the governor said the data has shown that restaurants can operate safely and in accordance with strict health protocols at 75 percent capacity. New York City restaurant capacity will remain at 35 percent capacity. Connecticut will go to 100 percent on that same day.
“That is all very good news, ... he said. “All the same safety capacities remain in effect but we will go to 75 percent. ... If the numbers change, if something happens, if there is a downturn, then obviously we will adjust.”
But Chrissy Roach, owner of the Nu Pier Restaurant, just outside the village of Sackets Harbor, hopes that the governor will open seating to 100 percent this spring, when business picks up with the start of the bullhead season, she said.
She’s glad she’s picking up about 10 more seats with seating going to 75 percent.
“It’s never enough,” she said. “Right now, we’re holding our own.”
Nu Pier normally has a seating capacity for 72 patrons, but COVID dropped that number to about 30 seats and she had to cut her employees from about 10 to just four during the pandemic.
The overwhelming majority of her business has been from take-out orders, she said. Many of her customers aren’t eating at the restaurant.
She thinks people “are just scared and you can’t blame them. I just can’t wait to get back to normal.”
Mimi Salzer, a server at the Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, said the eatery in Watertown has been fortunate that the seating limitations during COVID haven’t been too bad, saying that the restaurant has enough room inside to safely space out tables and booths, except on weekends when the place is packed.
Opening up to 75 percent will help, though. Families of four or more will be able to sit together now, she said.
“We’ll be glad to have more room,” she said.
