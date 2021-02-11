MASSENA — A retired state police officer is turning what was once a dry cleaning establishment into a virtual firearms training range.
Arno Lippassaar will be opening Virtual Precision Firearms Training and Virtual Range at 90 Main St., Massena, the former Cornell’s Dry Cleaning space. He has received planning board approval and is working to have the facility ready for opening in a couple of months.
“I’m hoping by April 1st,” he said.
Mr. Lippassaar said as he rounded out his career with the state police, he did a lot of firearms training at the New York State Police Academy. When he retired three years ago, he went to work as director of sales for a laser training company, Smart Firearms, in Tempe, Ariz.
“I loved sales. I loved working for the company. They’re a great company. But I missed teaching,” he said.
He taught at SUNY Potsdam’s Law Enforce Training Institute with Sonny Duquette, “so I got back into the classroom a little bit. I was really enjoying it, but I was only doing it once or twice a year for a couple hours.”
Thus, the idea for Virtual Precision was born.
“I said, ‘You know, I think I’d like to start teaching students again.’ You see the satisfaction. They come in, they don’t know what they’re doing, they’re not confident yet, they don’t understand how a gun works. So, when you can teach them that and watch them progress, it feels good. It felt like I was actually accomplishing something,” Mr. Lippassaar said.
He said he’ll offer a service that will in part help someone decide if they want to keep shooting, while also saving money over a live range.
“Let’s face it. If you go to the range now with a couple of your kids, it’s going to be about $250 or $300 that you’re going to spend,” he said.
One of the reasons for the high cost is the shortage of ammunition, as well as elevated price when it can be found.
“Some people keep some just in case they want to go shooting for a special occasion or practice,” Mr. Lippassaar said.
There’s no need to worry about finding ammunition at Virtual Precision. He said simulator training allows a person to focus on their fundamentals and to push themselves in a safe, yet realistic environment, and do it all at a reasonable cost.
It’s also a good introductory lesson to firing weapons, he said. Virtual Precision will provide a place to learn and practice safe firearms handling using state-of-the-art laser firearms training simulators. Individuals or families will be able to rent time on the simulators, schedule private personal firearms training sessions and improve their skills to become a safe, yet proficient shooter.
“They may not know if they want (a firearm) yet. This is a good way to get your feet wet and learn the safety rules first. A lot of people are afraid to do this. It’s because they don’t understand how they work. The first thing I always do is teach them safety rules and teach them how they actually work. You don’t get a table saw and then start cutting with it without trying to figure out how it goes. It’s the same way with a gun. If you know how it works, then you understand it and you become more comfortable,” he said.
Safety will be at the forefront.
“As soon as they come in the door, it’s going to be the safety rules — finger off the trigger, don’t point it at anybody. Even though it’s quote unquote just a laser gun, we’re going to follow all the safety rules,” he said. “If I’m lining up five or 10 students on the wall and somebody shoots when I didn’t tell them to, I can have a light flash on this and tell you that this is the gun that shot, so somebody didn’t follow my directions.
“Also, if somebody puts their finger on the trigger and they’re not shooting, an alarm goes off that tells them to keep their finger off the trigger. They self-correct themselves,” he added.
There will be a variety of simulations available to shooters, like large targets, small targets, moving targets and even targets that flip up and down.
“It’s actually an endless amount, and we can actually build courses also,” Mr. Lippassaar said.
In addition to the training at Virtual Precision, he said he’ll also have a small retail store with training products and related items.
“We’re going to be selling laser training products for your home, so you don’t have to only come here to train. You can actually train in the basement at your home with some of the products. They may not be quite as fancy as some of the things I have, but they can improve themselves between lessons. You can spend $200, you can spend $500, you can spend $1,500. It really just depends how much you want to do at home. Or you can come here and do it in a safe environment,” he said.
More information can be found on the Virtual Precision Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Virtual-Precision-101255935283399, www.virtual-precision.com or by emailing virtualprecisiontraining@gmail.com.
