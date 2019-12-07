MALONE — “I retired and I said, ‘Well this is boring, let’s do something.’”
What Rick Wilkins did was open the Moody Road Ranch Store, which he is planning to operate as a member-owned food co-op that sells everything from breads to cheesecakes, satisfying taste buds and following strict health guidelines.
“The Moody Road Ranch Store is a member-owned and operated food/bakery/craft store — an alternative to commercial profit oriented business,” the store’s flier states. “All neighbors/members may shop, and we share responsibilities and benefits equally.”
“Right now we run under a home producers certificate from the (U.S. Department of Agriculture); they technically limit what we can produce,” said Wilkins.
Alongside his partner of 20 years, Terry Kurtz, they run the business together.
“He brought up the subject and I kind of pondered it at first, saying I don’t know if people are going to get into that, but it has been pretty good,” Kurtz said.
She handles the money and orders, while Rick does all of the baking.
Cooking is in his blood. For 10 years, he was the food service director for the Malone Central School District. Three and a half years ago he retired and shortly thereafter the store was born.
“The co-op part comes in because we have friends that raise meat, beef,” said Wilkins. “I raise a few pigs, but I usually co-op them in the sense that they pay me for the pigs. I purchase them from my suppliers and then at the end they would pay me a certain amount per pound for them.”
Right now it is just the two of them running the business, but they say there will be no limit to the number of people who can join the co-op.
“It really depends on what they are selling, because it is not going to be like the craft store where you are selling nonperishable things. These are going to be items that are going to be perishable, I mean you cannot have so many of the same thing anyway,” said Wilkins.
In addition to serving meals to students, Wilkins also owned a craft store in Saranac Lake, which was also a co-op. The Ranch Store would be run the same way.
“We rented space to different co-op producers and crafters and whatever they had they would pay a certain amount of dollars and we would collect the taxes, so it is similar to that,” said Wilkins. “It would be for live food though; my background is in food service,” he said.
He can make just about anything and does. The menu contains a number of breads, rolls, cookies and cheesecakes. Even if it is not on the menu, he will make it.
“Best way to do it is to call ahead and we can help you. We have had people call and ask for things that I have never even heard of and I made them,” said Wilkins.
The prices are reasonable — dinner rolls are $3 a dozen, six cinnamon rolls are $5.50, most of the breads are $4 and the handmade cookies are 50 cents each.
Everything is made fresh and he says there is a demand for it in Malone.
“If you order it, sometimes I will tell you that it will not be ready until tomorrow,” Wilkins said.
He will also make gluten-free products and says he takes extra special effort to use all natural ingredients.
“There are no preservatives in it; we use local suppliers as much as possible. The only sweetener that I use is honey or maple syrup,” Wilkins said.
In addition to having people pick up orders, he also does deliveries.
“If you ordered a cake, I would deliver it to you, but we try and make it so that we are not running into town every five minutes,” said Wilkins.
It is not just residents who enjoy his desserts. He does deliveries to Nancy’s Cafe on West Main Street and Maplefields in Malone.
Wilkins says they are not yet at the point of deciding how people would be accepted in the co-op, but says most likely he would want to sit down and talk with them and make sure they are not selling something that he already makes.
For now, he and Terry have an open sign that is lit up and hangs in the window. When the sign is up, people are more than welcome to stop in.
Most of his business has been from repeat customers and from his Facebook page called “Chef Rick.”
The store is open seven days a week and when it is not open, he says people still knock on the door.
They do have the shelves stocked with some bread but he says it’s best to call ahead.
In the future, Terry says they are considering serving sandwiches and salads over the summer. Ideally they would like to get a storefront near downtown Malone but worry parking could be an issue for some customers.
For now they are content with how things are going — providing fresh food to residents and offering an alternative to the traditional stores.
For more information about the Moody Ranch Road Store, call 518-570-9744 or e-mail Wilkins at realchefrick@gmail.com. He said you can also friend request him on Facebook at Chef Rick.
