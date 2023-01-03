MASSENA — Visitors to the Fish Massena website will find some fresh features, according to the town’s digital branding manager.
MASSENA — Visitors to the Fish Massena website will find some fresh features, according to the town’s digital branding manager.
Jason Hendricks said the site features Massena’s branding guidelines in the design, along with some new features.
“We are excited for the launch of the new Fish Massena website. This version of the website connects the efforts of our branding initiative over the past few years to include Fish Massena,” Mr. Hendricks said. “The website helps compliment the fishing side of Massena’s branding and tourism initiative and to showcase Massena is always In season. Our town boasts many recreational opportunities including fishing.”
Fish Massena is part of the town’s network of websites and, with the link to the Explore Massena website, potential visitors can find places to stay, eat, shop and more.
The updated Fish Massena website helps boost information for residents and incoming visitors about recreational opportunities.
“It will make finding fishing spots, buying your fishing license, learning about our waters, and events easier for anyone coming to visit Massena, New York,” Mr. Hendricks said.
Visitors will also find videos with footage from fishing tournaments and kids fishing derbies that the town has hosted. News and event information is located on the main page in the same module to make information easier to find.
“An interactive map makes it easy to find public fishing spots along our rivers. Boat and cartop launches along with shore fishing spots can be discovered by using the map,” Mr. Hendricks said.
He said the map will be updated and expanded with new fishing spots and launches as work continues on Explore Massena’s tourism initiative.
The revamped website is at www.fishmassena.com.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said Mr. Hendricks is also working on a revamped government website for the town and village of Massena.
“They’re going to have a launch date of Jan. 26, so they’re doing a lot right now working on it to try to update it and make it more user-friendly. We’re looking forward to that,” she said.
