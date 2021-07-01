State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie released her Farmers Market Guide on Wednesday, complete with markets in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
“Our area markets are the perfect place to find fresh, healthy and local foods,” said Sen. Ritchie. “Not only that, but shopping at your local market supports hardworking farmers and small business owners, too.”
The guide can be found by clicking here or visiting http://wdt.me/MarketGuide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.