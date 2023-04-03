GLENFIELD — The River Area Council of Government will hold a River Area Economic Visiting Summit 9 a.m. to noon April 27 at the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, 5836 Route 12.
“We will discuss what opportunities there are for economic development in the region,” said Mr. Dietrich, RACOG municipal management consultant/circuit rider. “We encourage the public and business representative to attend as well as local officials.”
The event will begin with a review of last year’s summit and a preview of planned events for the coming year.
Throughout the morning there will be informational sessions about doing business, ongoing projects, opportunities for growth and an overview of one venue available for events.
Jason Wendt of CREG Systems will give an overview of cybersecurity, discussing the latest cyber threats and multi-level protection strategies to help businesses safeguard against them. Mr. Wendt willl present practical cyber tips and tools to help mitigate the risks of a cyber incident and enhance security.
Cassandra Buell, Lewis County Planning, and Brittany Davis, Naturally Lewis, will discuss the Tug Hill Artisan Roasters’ journey turning around an “unviable location into a prospering business.”
Utilizing a New York Main Street Downtown Stabilization Grant and gap financing through Naturally Lewis, owners Scott and Vanessa Gilbert were able to bring direct trade coffee to the Tug Hill region.
Scott Burto, West Carthage mayor, and representatives of MRB Group will discuss the Joint Economic Resiliency and Recovery Plan being developed for the greater Carthage area. This is a “community-driven economic development action plan that aims to generate momentum and business growth.”
Erin Holmes of Maple Ridge Center will discuss the variety of venues available at the East Road location in Lowville. The Manor House and Warming Barn are utilized for meetings and formal gatherings. Maple Ridge Center is looking to expand into the equine industry, with the addition of an outdoor riding arena, offering potential new opportunities for businesses that cater to that clientele.
Katie Malinowski, Tug Hill Commission; Tracy Darougar, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority; and Sarah Bullock, Town of Wilna, will give an overview of the village of Deferiet’s Brownfield Opportunity Area and NYSERDA Solar Farm initiatives. The village of Deferiet, in partnership with the town of Wilna, intends to identify redevelopment opportunities for the former St. Regis paper mill as well as potential future employment opportunities in the area. The NYSERDA representative will discuss turning the former mill property into a solar farm.
Jeffrey Ginger and Mallory Douglas of Jefferson-Lewis BOCES will discuss possible partnerships with municipalities and organizations in both counties. The mission of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services is to support and empower communities.
The summit will conclude with a “Jeopardy!” type game to review available opportunities. A complimentary lunch will be provided by the BOCES culinary class.
