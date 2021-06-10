OGDENSBURG — Lisbon native Sierra Dobbs has launched River Daze Paddle Boards, an inflatable paddle board rental service, for the upcoming summer season.
River Daze Paddle Boards will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ms. Dobbs noted she currently has four inflatable paddle boards available to rent but will be bringing in more boards as business picks up.
“I currently plan on renting them out of my garage at 421 Rensselaer Avenue,” Ms. Dobbs said. “I hope to have some days where we could set up down at the boat launch by the Ogdensburg Community Center.”
Ms. Dobb’s experience renting paddle boards last summer is what inspired her to bring a rental service to the local community.
“Last summer my boyfriend and I were driving 30 minutes away to go paddle boarding and spending over $100 a day to rent them,” said Ms. Dobbs. “When this summer rolled around I figured since we have such a beautiful spot on the river there would be so many other people that might enjoy paddle boarding here.”
River Daze Paddle Boards offers several different rental options including an hourly fee of $15, a six hour time frame for $50, a full day for $75, three or more days for $65 per day, or a weekly fee of $175. Delivery services are also being offered for an extra cost determined by the distance.
“Since we’re just starting I will be mainly running the business but my mother, Sherry Deloney, and boyfriend, Reilly Dunham, will be helping out too,” said Ms. Dobbs. “Since we plan on being available all seven days it might pick up and we could hire a few more hands.”
Paddle boards can be rented through the Rizer Daze Paddle Board Facebook page or by calling 315-323-5310.
“I hope this business will help the surrounding community get out in the sunshine again since we didn’t get to enjoy much of it last summer with quarantine,” said Ms. Dobbs. “I think this will get more people out onto our beautiful St. Lawrence River and make memories to last a long time. It’s a new way to be out on the river and it’s fun for all ages.”
