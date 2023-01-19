River View Pediatrics receives ARPA funding from Oswego County

Oswego County legislators present a check to River View Pediatrics in the amount of $60,000. The ARPA funds will be used for repairs and renovations of a new location for the practice. Pictured from left are Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25; Legislator James Karasek, District 22; his service dog, Isabel; Dr. Carla Overton; Dr. Christopher DeLaney; Dr. Sarah Finocchiaro and Legislator Marc Greco, District 24.

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute $60,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to River View Pediatrics. The funds will be used for repairs and renovation of a new location, allowing River View Pediatrics to expand its practice.

“We are very grateful for the generous ARPA support from the county to help River View Pediatrics continue to grow our office and better serve the needs of the community,” Dr. Sarah Finocchiaro said on behalf of the practice. “We are so excited to watch our dream come to fruition in the coming months.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.