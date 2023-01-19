River View Pediatrics receives ARPA funding from Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute $60,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to River View Pediatrics. The funds will be used for repairs and renovation of a new location, allowing River View Pediatrics to expand its practice.
“We are very grateful for the generous ARPA support from the county to help River View Pediatrics continue to grow our office and better serve the needs of the community,” Dr. Sarah Finocchiaro said on behalf of the practice. “We are so excited to watch our dream come to fruition in the coming months.”
River View Pediatrics is located in Fulton and has provided Oswego County residents with pediatric care since 2017, when Doctors Finocchiaro, Carla Overton and Christopher DeLaney took over the practice. River View Pediatrics has grown to have more than 5,000 active patients and as a result has seen a need for more staff and a larger, more modern facility.
The allocated ARPA funds will be used to repair and renovate 909 W. First St., a former supermarket. The building has more than double the square footage of the practice’s current office and will allow patients to continue receiving care at a convenient location.
While River View Pediatrics has grown since its start and anticipates continuing to gain patients, the practice has faced decreased revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the practice was one of the few pediatric practices in the area that stayed open for sick visits throughout the pandemic, it still endured an unanticipated loss of business and increased operational costs.
“We want to ensure that residents have access to high quality pediatric care without having to leave Oswego County,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “It was a priority of ours to keep this facility within the Fulton community. River View’s new location will provide families with accessible medical care for their children while also accommodating the practice’s growing patient population.”
Oswego County distributes ARPA funding in strategic ways to maximize its impact on public health and safety while recognizing the economic harm the COVID-19 pandemic caused throughout local communities.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.