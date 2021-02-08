WATERTOWN — Robert J. Congel, founder of the company that built and operates the Salmon Run Mall, died Wednesday at age 85.
Mr. Congel, along with Michael J. Falcone, founded Syracuse-based Pyramid Cos. in 1968. The company grew to become the largest privately held mall development company in the Northeast. Now called Pyramid Management Group, the company’s website shows that it operates 14 shopping malls across New York and Massachusetts.
The company opened the Salmon Run Mall in the town of Watertown in 1986. It opened the Carousel Center on Onondaga Lake in Syracuse in 1990. An expansion of that center completed in 2012 made Carousel Center — rebranded as Destiny USA — the largest mall in the state and the sixth largest in the country.
Mr. Congel’s son, Stephen J. Congel, is now chief executive officer of Pyramid Management Group.
