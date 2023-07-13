WATERTOWN — Maybe a third time will be a charm for a proposed expansion of the Autumn Ridge townhouse complex on Route 202.
After not following through on the project twice before, Rochester developer Morgan Management has once again proposed an expansion for the townhouse complex, this time with some changes.
Michael P. Montalto, an engineer with Costich Engineering, Rochester, was surprised when the developer contacted his firm with a “new variation” of the project last fall.
“It was definitely a surprise,” he said.
Mr. Montalto made a presentation on Wednesday to Watertown Town Planning Board members for an informal discussion to get a sense of what they thought about the project now two years later and what it would take to get approved this time.
The developer blamed a changing housing market, higher interest rates and increased construction costs for not proceeding with the 2021 proposal, he said.
There’s now a need for more housing in the region, the engineer added.
“It’ll be nice to see something happen there,” planning board co-chair Thomas E. Boxberger said.
Instead of 357 units in 55 buildings as was proposed two years ago, the expansion would include 430 apartments in 43 buildings. Each building would consist of 10 apartments, not the seven in the original plans.
The project needs to “yield more” in revenues because of the higher cost to build it than two years ago.
Construction would probably start in the spring.
The interior road and water and sewer system plans remain the same from 2021.
However, the engineering firm needs to work out some capacity issues for sewer connections caused by other planned projects that would use the system, Mr. Montalto said.
The project will have go through the site plan approval process once again because it’s been more than a year since it was approved.
The project would come back to the town planning board for more formal talks in the next couple of months.
In 2002, the planning board approved site plans for the then-357-unit complex, seven years after the project was first proposed.
The company owns a 394-unit townhouse complex across the street, which was completed in 2016, when the area needed housing for Fort Drum soldiers.
Company CEO Robert C. Morgan had faced felony mortgage and bank fraud charges. He was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced last year to time served and fined $2,000.
