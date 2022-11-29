WATERTOWN — A Rochester developer has proposed redeveloping a pair of mostly vacant commercial buildings in Factory Square into 138 apartments.
Greenleaf Builders is proposing to turn the former Black River Paper Co. at 629 Factory St. into 110 “workforce” — moderate-income — units.
An adjacent building at 567 Fairbanks St., which previously housed Seaway Sales, would be converted into market-rate apartments. The cost of the redevelopment would be approximately $32 million, according to a letter to the city from the developer.
The developer plans to submit “a letter of intent” to Empire State Development to apply for as much as $10 million in Restore New York funding. The city would apply for the funds on behalf of the developer. The deadline is Jan. 26 and the funding will be awarded this spring.
In recent years, the city has been targeting Factory Square and Sewall’s Island for redevelopment. The city put together a redevelopment plan for that area of the city in 2020, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
“I think it would kick start redevelopment for Factory Square and Sewall’s Island,” he said. “I think it would lift up that whole section of the city.”
The developers met about a month ago with Mr. Lumbis and City Council members Cliff G. Olney III and Lisa A. Ruggiero to discuss their intentions for the two buildings.
“I think it’s a good start down there,” Mr. Olney said.
The city has been working on turning two railroad bridges that connect to Sewall’s Island into pedestrian trails.
The four-story, Black River Paper Co. building is assessed at $276,100. The upper floors are still used for storage, Mr. Lumbis said.
A smaller building contains a four-story, 18,000-square-foot space and a one-story retail structure assessed at $137,100. They are owned by local accountant Jerry R. Gardner.
The developers have been involved in housing and commercial projects in the Rochester area, Cayuga, Albany and Cheektowaga.
Greenleaf Builders is working with real estate agent Michelle Stephens, North Star Real Estate, and Rochester-based PathStone, a property management firm.
The city has received other Restore New York funding, including for the Woolworth and Franklin buildings.
