Rodgers retires from Fulton Savings Bank as mortgage loan originator

FULTON – After serving Fulton Savings Bank (FSB) mortgage customers since 2017, Greg Rodgers, mortgage loan originator, is retiring, said Julie Mazzoli, FSB senior vice president/lending compliance & CRA officer.
“Greg worked out of our Baldwinsville and Phoenix branches but served many customers throughout all of Oswego and northern Onondaga counties,” Mazzoli said. “We wish him all the best in his retirement. His colleagues, Mortgage Loan Originators Bob Chetney and Jennifer Whalen, will be taking over for his customers with the same dedication and commitment.”
