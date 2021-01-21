Rolfe renews membership with the Financial Services Institute

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.